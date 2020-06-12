North Augusta City Council has to approve protest permits

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- A local business owner and activist has applied for a permit to protest in North Augusta. There have been at least seven protests in the CSRA over the last few weeks. This one is a little different. The city council has to approve it before it can be held.

“So it will come before us this coming up monday which I don’t see any reason that it will not pass,” said Eric Presnell, a city council member.

With protests being held in Augusta, Grovetown, Aiken and Thomson, it’s now North Augusta’s turn.

“This is where I live and I wanted the city of North Augusta to be able to voice themselves and how they felt about what happened to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. And I felt like someone needed to step up and do it and since I’m already a community leader here anyway, I felt like it was best for me to lead the charge,” said organizer Brandy Mitchell.

No business owners wanted to talk on camera, but they say they aren’t worried about property damage.

An employee at Zack’s Pizza says Saturdays are usually busy for the restaurant.

“What they’re worried about is it affecting their business. There are reasons why this protest is happening, but as long as it’s peaceful I think that they are ok with it,” said Katie Kutkoski.

There are concerns on social media that people from outside the area will try to make trouble. Neither PResnell or Mitchell believe that will happen.

“Here locally, we are concerned about our community and we have no attachment to those type of organizations, and we plan of peacefully protesting,” said Mitchell.

The city council is expected to talk about that permit Monday night. We’ll stay on this story and let you know what that decision is.

If you are interested in helping with the protest you can reach out to them on their Facebook page, Unify: North Augusta.