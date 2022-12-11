NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The 2022 North Augusta Christmas Parade, originally scheduled for 3pm on Sunday, has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather according to a post on the North Augusta Lions Club Facebook page.

The post reads, “Due to the threat of inclement weather, it is with much regret that we announce the cancellation of the North Augusta Lions Christmas Parade. Please know that we did not arrive at this decision without heavy consideration and consultation with public safety. We are heartbroken because we know how much work has gone into creating amazing entries as well as the many hours of prep work by our volunteers.

We are unable to reschedule for next weekend, due to schedule conflicts, and hope you will consider joining us in 2023. We will carry over the theme ‘Christmas in July'”.

For more information, visit the North Augusta Lions Club Facebook page.