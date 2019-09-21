North Augusta Chick-fil-A closed for ‘extensive remodel’

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Folks in North Augusta looking for their Chick-fil-A fix will have to head to Aiken or Augusta, at least for the time being.

The only Chick-fil-A in the City is undergoing an extensive remodeling effort.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the restaurant will have a larger kitchen, second driver-thru, additional parking, and a completely new interior.

The store closed on Friday, September 20, the post added.

The note signed by Jon and Rachel Dawkins says a grand re-opening will take place at the beginning of November.