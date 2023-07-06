NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – There’s a new business in North Augusta where you don’t have to be an artist to have a good time.

“The Splatter Place” held its grand opening. There you can create splatter art while throwing paint in a safe environment.

“Splatter place is a place where you can come and splatter paint and have fun, and create canvas, you can paint t-shirts and clothing and shoes, you can paint each other, paint yourself, paint your kids, paint your parents, it’s just a place to come and have fun,” said Brandy Gunsolus.

For Owner Brandy Gunsolus it’s all about bringing fun, exciting, and family friendly things to the CSRA.

“When we moved here seven years ago the first thing that people said was ‘there’s nothing to do around here, and especially with kids, there’s nothing to do around here, and there’s nothing like this in the CSRA.”

There’s quite the reaction from customers when they experience the Splatter Place for the first time.

“A lot of people don’t understand but then as soon as they start throwing paint, they have a blast. It’s a therapeutic release.”

Whether you get paint on the canvas or yourself is up to you, and the folks at The Splatter Place are encouraging the community to come and try the experience.

“You don’t have to have any artistic ability, just come out and have fun.”

The Splatter Place is located at 614 E Martintown Rd, Unit C, in North Augusta, SC.