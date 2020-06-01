NoResidentLeftBehind initiative working to help Denmark residents with water shut-offs

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — Denmark Citizens for Safe Water is working with residents during the pandemic dealing with water shut-offs.

Several utilities have announced that they will suspend service shut-offs for past-due customers due to COVID-19. But now concerns after several people in Denmark, South Carolina say their water was cut off without notice. “I thought it was just a few sporadic cases, but then as the phone calls started coming in and more folks started calling with their concerns, I knew it was something that had to be addressed immediately,” Community Activist Deanna Miller-Berry said.

Now residents can apply for assistance through the C.A.P. Program created by DCFSW. It’s a part of the #NoResidentLeftBehind initiative. “As soon as we are cleared to pay these bills by our Fiscal Sponsors, we will begin assisting residents with their bills,” Miller-Berry added.

Those people needing help with the bills can complete a form on the Denmark Citizens for Safe Water Facebook page. You can also contact the organization at 843-480-2914 to have your application taken over the phone.

