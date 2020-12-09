Nondiscrimination proposal raises questions

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A proposed non-discrimination law in Augusta has city leaders raising questions.

The proposal being pushed by Mayor Hardie Davis would create a nine member community relations panel to hear cases of work place discrimination.

The panel would be able to assess fines for discrimination based on factors like race, age and gender identity.

“Who would we appoint to that committee, what training would the individuals have or qualifications, you know, would they be biased, would they be unbiased, would they make decisions based on logic instead of emotion,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

City leaders said the Mayors proposed ordinance violated commission rules because a majority of members had not approved having the city attorney draft it.

Commissioners saying they will first hold public hearings before deciding on any new regulations.