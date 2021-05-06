Non-profit organization donates 2,700 care packages to first responders, military families

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – A non-profit organization called “Operation Gratitude” and local volunteers are showing their thanks by assembling 2,700 care packages and delivering them to ten different police and fire departments and military families at Fort Gordon.

“It’s much more than just a simple ‘thank you.’ It’s about service in communities at the local level where you can bring together military families, first responders and their families, alongside their neighbors,” said CEO, Operation Gratitude & Marine Corps Veteran Kevin Schmiegel.

Since 2003, Operation Gratitude has delivered more than 3.2 million care packages around the world.

“We do this to bring the community together, to build understanding, empathy, and ultimately bridges civilians and our military veterans and first responders,” said Schmiegel.

“My dad was a police officer for over 30 years and I know what it means firsthand to put on that uniform from a family member’s perspective and understanding what he had to go through on a day to day basis and I just want the first responders in the area to know that there are people out here that respect and care for them,” said Lt. Jared Clemens, U.S. Air Force.

Operation Gratitude’s mission was a success as they delivered care packages containing food and other essentials and something those receiving them can treasure for a lifetime. Each package contained a handmade paracord bracelet, and a hand written note from someone expressing their gratitude.

“We really appreciate it and we appreciate them coming out and appreciating the job that we do,” said Battalion Chief Patrick Ivey.

