Non-profit for Stacey Abrams to donate thousands to abortion rights organizations.

ATLANTA (AP) – A former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate’s nonprofit group is donating $10,000 each to 11 abortion rights organizations.
Fair Fight Action announced Monday that the group is giving to Georgia-based organizations they say “protect the right to safe, legal abortion.”
Recipients include the ACLU of Georgia, NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia and Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates.
Fair Fight Action was created by Stacey Abrams, a vocal critic of Georgia’s recently passed abortion ban.
Tuesday, June 11 Abrams is expected to meet with production companies in Los Angeles, California.
Abrams wants to urge movie industry executives, to continue filming in the state of Georgia but fight the abortion law.