AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you head to the Bowlero on Washington Rd you’ll find plenty of people hitting the lanes and having a good time, but if you go on a Thursday you may just find some Exceptional Bowlers.

The Exceptional Bowling League is a non-profit league for adults with disabilities that runs from September to May.

“This league brings these young people together and they love each other, and there are so many friendships formed during this league, and through this league, and it’s an ongoing friendship,” said Parent, Nancy Nixon.

The league has been in existence since the 1960’s and the members who attend are like a family.

“I have just come to know these people, love these people, and if we need something, there’s a family member there to help us out, all we have to do is ask, and they’re there, because these are our children, they’re important, they’re people, just like anyone else but they just have some different needs.”

With fees going up the league is now asking for the community’s help with their latest fundraiser.

“The only way we can keep it going is through fundraisers, donations, and things like that. So we’re doing this fundraiser to put money in our coffers because it costs us about a thousand dollars a month when they’re bowling.”

The fundraiser is called “It’s Ok to be Different Bowling Tournament,” it’ll happen on July 22nd at 12:30 p.m., and there will be plenty to do. There will be a silent auction, a raffle, and even some special guests from around the community joining the bowlers.

“If you want to see the happiness of these children as they bowl and want to keep this happiness going we need you to come out and support our children.”

The Exceptional Bowling League is a group that offers social recreation and sports opportunities for disabled adults in the area.

“It’s very important, especially for people with special needs, because there is not anything else like this in this area,” said Dawn Barker.

So if you want to support a good cause and see a bunch of smiling faces then this is definitely an event that you’ll want to check out.

“So you want to come out and enjoy the fun. we will be so appreciative if you do come and visit our kids and what’s going on,” said Nixon.