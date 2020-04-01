Non-essential businesses ordered to close in the Palmetto State

AIKEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Many leaders across South Carolina say they saw this coming. Governor McMaster ordered for all non-essential businesses to close.

A lot of business owners have already decided to shut down as a precaution. But, Gov. McMaster thought it was time for the state to step in.

“We know from reports that the virus is still spreading, still growing and we must do everything we can to stop the spread of it. Be as aggressive as we can be,” said Gov. McMaster.

Jeff Scott owns a hair salon in Aiken. He said, “I’ve had maybe five customers in three weeks and it’s just been really tough financially.”

Scott’s business will soon be forced to close up shop temporarily. Governor McMaster’s non-essential business list includes salons and barbershops.

Scott said, “I’m making it but I’ll be glad when we see this resolved.”

“These are non-essential, close contact business venues where the businesses and activities are being suspended. Again, this was the bare minimum that we think we can do in closures in order to have the largest impact. And that’s the approach we’re taking,” said Gov. McMaster at his press conference on March 31.

The non-essential business closure executive order will go into effect April 1 at 5:00 p.m.

“Certainly it’s going to affect business. I’ll be honest, I’ve taken a lot of calls and have talked to a lot of businesses throughout our city. A lot of our businesses were kind of looking for this to come anyway. Quite frankly, I think the time has giving us, I’m a small business owner as well, so it’s given us time to take care of our employees and do the things we needed to do. But certainly, the safety of the community comes first,” said Mayor of Aiken, Rick Osbon.

March 31, positive coronavirus cases in South Carolina surpassed 1,000 with more than 20 deaths. There are 4 positive COVID-19 cases in Aiken County. One person in the county has died from the virus.

Mayor Osbon explained, “If you look at some of the other communities that have been hit in the worst part, further along the curve, we want to try to stop that before it happens. So I applaud the governor and I think most mayors in most cities will be happy seeing this coming down in South Carolina.”

Right now, South Carolina’s non-essential business closure plan will last 15 days. Although things could change and if they do we will keep you updated.