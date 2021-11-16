Non-Discrimination Ordinance passes, Mayor Davis reacts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday, commissioners voted to pass Augusta’s Non-Discrimination Ordinance.
The ordinance will ban discrimination by Augusta businesses and individuals based on race, gender, military status, and more.
The ordinance sailed through a commission committee last week.
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. responded to the passing of the Non-Discrimination Ordinance,
“Today, the City of Augusta took a tremendous step forward with the passing of the Non-Discrimination Ordinance (NDO). I have long said that Augusta should be a city of opportunity for everyone, where people want to live, learn, work and raise their family. With its passage, this Ordinance says to residents, visitors, and business owners that you are welcome no matter your sexual orientation or gender identity and race, religion, color, sex, disability, national origin, ancestry, age, or military status.
Discrimination of any form has no place in the City of Augusta. The purpose of this Ordinance is to provide a way for those most vulnerable in our community to have their voices heard and go through a deliberate process. Augusta is committed to the values of equity, inclusion, and diversity and the adoption of this Ordinance is a tangible way to demonstrate that commitment.
I want to personally thank the task force that worked tirelessly to bring the NDO to fruition, as well as extend a special thank you to Commissioner Francine Scott for shepherding the subcommittee and getting it over the finish line.
