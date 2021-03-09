Non-discrimination ordinance needs work

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Moving forward on new non-discrimination laws in Augusta will take more work.

Commissioners discussing the proposed non-discrimination ordinance recently drafted by the city attorney’s office.

He says the ordinance would focus on private businesses in Augusta and would be used to investigate complaints of discrimination by employees or customers.

“What’s regulated by this ordinance are businesses and businesses are defined as any person conducting business in Augusta which requires a license or permit from Augusta this would regulate those businesses,” said City Attorney Wayne Brown.

A commission committee recommending that city leaders hold a work session on the proposed ordinance within the next 30 days.