Noah’s Way Coat Drive looking to help Aiken County students

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A coat-drive is happening in Aiken to support Aiken County students.

Children are unable to regulate their body temperatures as adults do, and can quickly develop hypothermia without protection from the cold. With the recent drop in temperatures, it’s more important than ever to make sure kids in our community are able to stay warm.

For a little boy named Noah, his birthday this year, he is asking for your support. You’re asked to donate a new or gently used coat to Noah’s Way Coat Drive to help students stay warm this winter.

Coats can be dropped off to various locations throughout Aiken County.

Jackets will also be collected at the coat drive happening Saturday, December 12 at Sam’s Club from 10am-noon. Along with a celebrity guest appearance from Michael Dean Perry.

The goal is to present each Aiken County Public School District school with five jackets per school for children in need before the Christmas holiday break.

Noah appreciates all of your support and hope that you will continue to work towards making a difference in the lives of those in need within our community.