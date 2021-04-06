No second thoughts on missing Masters for these patrons

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Of course the Masters taking center stage even with a limited number of patrons, however there’s other headlines in Georgia, one an ongoing pandemic and a voting bill that already cost the state a major event.

Getting together in Augusta, even though for the last year being concerned about the pandemic has been par for the course.

So any second thoughts about missing the Masters?

“Not at all I mean this is a once in a life time opportunity you got to come to the Masters doing the COVID test wearing the mask playing it safe we got to come here,” said Connor Davis from Los Angeles.

The Masters draws a crowd, which can be a good environment for a virus.

“Being outdoors I really feel fine about it not concerned at all of course we’ll have the mask wash our hands, keep a safe distance, so we’ll feel good,” said Courtney Swift, from Macon.

Others are not feeling as good about Georgia.

Baseball moving the All-Star game out of the state because of the voting bill, but patrons s saying that does more harm than good during the pandemic.

“There is such a negative economic impact on Atlanta and all the citizens all of the workers that need to be working,” said Elizabeth McKinney an economic developer from Jacksonville.

“Did you worry about politicos at all?”

“No, politics and sports don’t mix got to keep it away sports is sports its entertaining its suppose to be fun,” said Manny Valar from Fort Lauderdale.

“I want to watch golf, I think we’re all here to watch some golf,” said Davis.

So the opportunity to go to the Masters with a restricted ticket year it certainly outweighs the science and the politics. in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.