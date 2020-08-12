No roars from patrons for Masters

No patrons, no guests for the November Masters this is what COVID is costing Augusta.

“The atmosphere is certainly going to be different this year and it goes along with everything else we had to cancel and it’s just heartbreaking,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

After postponing playing in April Augusta National was targeting November to hold the Masters with patrons but the club announcing the health risks were too significant to overcome Saying the health and

Safety of everyone involved has always been our first and most important priority.

But adding the guests who come from around the world are a key component to making the tournament so special, and even with the current situation staging the Masters without patrons is deeply disappointing.

That disappointment widely shared in our area but at least the Masters is still taking place.

The sunny side of this people around the world will get to see broadcasts of Augusta mentioned along with Augusta National there still will be the streaming and all the social media outlets,” said Bennis Brown, of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

At Augusta Municipal Golf Course Masters Week is big business, postponing in April cost thousands of dollars, the course was preparing to cash back in come November.

“For us out here that’s going to be a difference not having those patrons out here that helps us on our income each year we were definitely happy when they said they were going to do it in November so now we’re going to see what’s going to happen,” said Ira Miller, course General Manager.

What’s not going to happen is the normal big crowd we see during Masters Week.

“It’s their decision we stand by their decision we respect their decision,” said Commissioner Clarke

So golf fans worldwide and right here in our area will be resigned to watching on TV,

Many do already but without the patrons those famous Masters roads will be missing.