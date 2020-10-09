No penalties for garbage haulers missed service

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta’s Garbage haulers -will not- be paying the price for service mistakes

The city’s garbage contracts call for fines if the companies miss trash pickup days.

City landfill officials say the companies are facing substantial penalties; however commissioners waived the penalties because the problems have been caused by the pandemic.

“There have been drivers a shortage of drivers they’ve been out there has been missed pickups they have had to go back and get and pickup more garbage has been generated because of COVID,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners are holding a work session next week to discuss going out for -new bids- on the 11-million-dollar trash service contracts.