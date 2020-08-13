No patrons at the Masters affects those in hospitality industry

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Masters Tournament brings together the world’s best golfers in one of the sport’s four majors. But some say because of changes made due to the pandemic, they are forced to make some tough decisions.

“I choose to keep it positive and trust that they’ve got our best interest in mind,” KJ Boyle of KJ Augusta Rentals told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk about Augusta National’s decision to have a patron-less Masters.

Boyle has been renting homes during the Masters Tournament for more than 10 years. For her, it just made sense to help put a little change in her and her husband’s pockets.

“I saw a big need for furnished, all-inclusive, corporate rentals. People who have the need for extended stays are common.”

Now COVID-19 is changing the way she’s thinking. For her, it wasn’t a big surprise but it’s a big loss.”I understand, you know, we are a country that has to learn to be flexible. Our safety and health come first,” she added.

The Boyle’s depended on the money that the Masters Tournament rentals would have generated. KJ’s husband was diagnosed with cancer and the family had to close their medical practice in Utah. “So relying upon the Augusta properties has been an important facet for our income and now that has been diminished as well,” she said.

“I thought it would be extremely irresponsible if they decided to do it,” Chief Megan Alig added.

The change is not only affecting those in the home rental business but also employees in private chef services contracted for the week. “It’s taken about 35 jobs from local people that we hire in for that week. Um, my entire family works for me that week, so it took a lot of money out of their pockets as well,” Alig shared.

Now she’s a one-woman show in an act that should include many characters. “So if I have any cooking or delivering meals for people, I’m doing everything the invoicing and the email. I don’t have any employees anymore. I can’t afford it,” she said.

So how will the pair bounce back? For Boyle, she and her family will sell the properties that would normally be put up for rent. Alig says she will be forced to completely switch up her business. Is it’s certainly for two women living in an era of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, All 2020 ticket holders will be guaranteed the same tickets for the 2021 Masters. Augusta National will communicate directly with all ticket holders and 2021 ticket applicants in September.