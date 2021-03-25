No numbers is an issue commissioner wants to address

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Joe Frink’s had to dial the number, making an emergency call to 9-1-1

“Yes I did about a year ago, and they had no problem finding me thank God,” said Frink.

And thankfully his address is displayed on the outside of his home for the first responders to see.

But Commissioner John Clarke says not enough homes and businesses are doing this.

“It’s a safety issue for emergency calls and responses people still don’t have addresses that are visible from the street,” said Clarke.

Not only is displaying an address a safety issues its city code.

The ordinance states home and business owners are required to display address numbers on the property so they can be seen from the street, and not just put them on the mail boxes.

“We encourage all residents to follow the current code to have clear and necessary numbering on their homes,” said Jason DeHart Augusta Fire Department PIO.

The ordinance isn’t new it predates consolidation. before emergency vehicles had high tech dispatching and GPS to find a location .

“If you can find it on google directions of google maps we’re going to find it,” said Gold Cross EMS Vice President Steven Vincent.

But that’s not to say first responder think the ordinance is obsolete and no longer needed.

“ And for whatever reason it wasn’t coming up in Google that’s when it could really make a difference ,” said Vincent.

“ I agree 100 percent indeed so they can find you if you have an emergency or something like this,” said Frink.

Now if the city does step up enforcement you would get 30 days to comply with the rules however violators could face a 500 dollar fine and or six months in Jail In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.