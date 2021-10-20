No new answers in preliminary report on Thomson plane crash

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the Thomson plane crash that left two people dead on October 5th.

The report did not release any new information on the crash involving the Dassault Fanjet Falcon flying in from Lubbock Texas.

The report reiterates what Adam Gerhardt, an NTSB senior air safety investigator said. He said this was a cargo flight that was “on approach to land” and clipped trees before crashing. The plane did not catch fire. No distress calls were made prior to the crash.

You can read the full report below.