No name change for Augusta Common

Augusta,Ga (WJBF)Commissioner Bill Fennoy calling on city leaders to embrace the Black Lives Matter movement with the new name for the Augusta common

“That we in Augusta embrace the movement and acknowledge and remember the people who got the movement started,” said Commissioner Fennoy.

Some commissioners suggesting many a large plaque would be better instead of a name change,

Commissioner Fennoy saying he could support that

But Commissioner Ben Hasan having a different idea renaming the common for professional boxer Vernon Forrest who was killed in 2009

“I would like to make substitute motion to name the Commons after Vernon Forrest who is from Augusta he was a welterweight champ,” said Commissioner Hasan.

Commissioner Fennoy voicing his support

“I second that motion Mister Mayor,” said Commissioner Fennoy.

In the end commissioners rejecting any changes to the Common name.

“If new parks are built in the future that’s a great time for this conversation The Augusta Common is a great name it’s a common name because it is the common place for Augustans to be able to come and meet,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

The mayor using the debate to talk his plan create an 11 member task force to look at streets,landmarks, and monuments.

A whole host of things I don’t think we necessarily need to make knee jerk response but we do need to be engaged in this broader conversation.

Mayor Davis saying he’ll appoint six people to the committee, he wanted commissioners to submit their five names by Friday he said the task force would report back its findings and recommendations in 60 days.