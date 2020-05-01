No more covid at Richmond County jail

AUGUSTA,Ga.(WJBF) – Its all clear for the coronavirus at the Richmond County Jail.

Last week we reported there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Webster detention center, a nurse and deputy jailor. Now all employees and inmates who had contact have been tested.

Last week a total of 176 inmates were tested. Those were inmates who had contact tracing through the healthcare worker at the detention center. Of those 176 inmates, all tests came back negative,” said Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

The Sheriff says over the past week all of the nearly 1000 inmates in the jail have been given washable masks.