No mandatory bar and nightclub closures yet in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The coronavirus is impacting the way we live. Several CSRA businesses have decided to close due to COVID-19 but there are some businesses that remain open.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered bars and restaurants in the Palmetto State to close because of COVID-19. In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp left the closure option up to local governments. Right now, that decision for Richmond County is up in the air.

“Whether or not the city steps in, honestly from what we’re hearing it may be a state mandate or a federal mandate that’s coming so you never know,” said Augusta District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

We visited many bars and nightclubs in Richmond County. Most owners are on the same page. They say it’s difficult to navigate this coronavirus pandemic. They want to be safe but they don’t want to hurt the pockets of their employees.

Mike Snowberger owns Chevy’s. He said, “I’ve got employees that rely on this to feed their families. And if I shut the doors before I’m told to do so, then it’s just adding more stress and things to their families.”

“I’m full support of, you know, people operating their businesses the way they see fit. But as you see around the city, restaurants have curtailed it on their own,” said Commissioner Garrett.

“They’re allowing me to be open. I feel like it’s best for the employees and for people and the public that do want to go out and relax. A lot of people are working from home and they’re getting stir crazy and they just want to go somewhere and do something,” said Snowberger.

The regulars and many others still come into Snowberger’s business to knock one back and to enjoy live music. As always, cleanliness is a top priority. They’re even serving all drinks in plastic cups as an extra precaution.

Snowberger explained, “When I made the decision to stay open, I did a Facebook live post asking people what’s their opinion. I had a few people that said you should close but overwhelmingly the majority said that we should stay open.”

While Chevy’s and many other bars in nightclubs in Augusta stay open for the time being Commissioner Garrett urges people to use common sense.

Commissioner Garrett added, “We don’t fully understand it (COVID-19) yet. We don’t fully understand how it spreads but we do need to everything we can right now to curb tail it.”

We will let you know as soon as possible if a curfew or business closure decision is made.