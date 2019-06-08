No insurance against property damage for Georgia-Pacific plant destroyed by fire

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — We’re learning more surrounding Georgia-Pacific’s announcement to not rebuild their Thomson plant following a recent fire.

“Georgia-Pacific does not have insurance against property losses, meaning the company would absorb losses like the fire at the Thomson plant,” officials told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk. “The investigation of the fire is still underway, but there has been no indication of arson,” officials added.

The Thomson facility went up in flames on May 30, when a faulty particle mill caught fire and, as employees tried to extinguish it, the fire grew.

The closure is said to impact at least 100 employees.
 

