AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A truck pulling a camper burst into flames along Highway 25 in Augusta late Wednesday morning.

According to Augusta Fire Rescue, both northbound lanes were blocked when they arrived around 11:30 a.m. A 1999 Ford Expedition was pulling a 2016 Keystone Hideout camper. The Expedition was fully involved in flames and parked on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The front side of the camper was exposed to the flames, but never caught fire. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene to control traffic.

The driver of the Expedition told investigators that she was driving and the engine overheated, so she pulled over to the shoulder. A passenger in the Expedition opened the hood and discovered flames coming from underneath the vehicle.

Two dogs and cats were in the Expedition at the time and everyone was able to get out without injury. However, one small dog ran off into nearby woods and it is unknown if the dog has been found at this time.

The cause of the fire is undetermined due to the extent of the damage.