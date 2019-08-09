No comment on missing receipt ledger at Jamestown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) Augusta leaders will likely need to rely on outside agencies to get to the bottom of the finances at Jamestown Community Center.

Thursday the FBI and GBI searched the home of Commissioner Sammie Sias.

He’s accused of taking thousands of dollars in sales tax dollars that were suppose to pay for improvements at Jamestown Community Center.

But city leaders say the receipt book for spending there has gone missing.

Maurice McDowell served as the city’s SPLOST projects and is now interim Deputy Administrator. We asked him about the missing ledger.

“I tell you it’s an ongoing investigation and I’m not at liberty to speak on that at the moment,” said McDowell.

But is it actually missing from Sandridge Jamestown as some commissioners are indicating?

“I’m not at liberty to speak on that at the moment,” McDowell stated.

Ron Houck who is now serving as Interim Recreation and Parks director also declined comment on the missing ledger citing the ongoing investigation.