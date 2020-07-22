No changes made to Aiken County’s back to school plan

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County’s first day of school is the same as originally planned. That day being August 17. The motion to approve for the start of school to be moved to September 8 failed by a 4-3 vote.

“I want to be in front of my babies. They’re keeping me going but I don’t want to bury one either,” said a concerned teacher at the school board meeting Tuesday while holding back tears.

“Teachers are what makes this nation work and we need to support them. And the students at they love and protect and teach every day,” said high school English teacher Francesca Pataro

Emotions ran high at the Aiken County School district office as many protested Governor Henry McMaster’s recommendation of back in the classrooms in full force.

“The majority of teachers are in favor of a 33% return or a complete virtual school until our numbers go down. But right now, in the State of South Carolina, our numbers are so atrocious that it would not be safe to send us back or our children back,” said Pataro.

Another teacher, Kayla Hostetler, added, “Using the phase that the task force came up with, which will be 33% occupancy in the schools and doing that hybrid model so we can social distance six feet apart with the kids.”

The approved options include online classes only or the hybrid model of in-person and online classes. That hybrid being a student can come to class in-person– two days a week while taking virtual classes three days a week.

“We should not go back full time. It’s just too risky, too soon. We’ve seen what happens across the country when we go back too soon. It’s been a disaster,” said Pataro.

Those in-person class days would fall either on a Monday and Tuesday or Wednesday and Thursday with 50% of students who chose the in-class option each day. Friday will be virtual for all students and as a day to clean schools.

“We can get about 12 desks in a classroom for social distancing. So if you go to a 50% model, take 30 divided by two, that’s not 12 kids so we’ll have to figure something out to do social distancing,” said Hostelter.

School Superintendent King Laurence did advocate at the meeting for leaders to meet regularly as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The next Aiken County School Board meeting is July 28.