LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – New seems to be the theme at Jefferson County High School.

A new principal, new turf field- and now, a new cell phone policy.

The principal says it’s an effort to increase test scores, and help students to focus better in the classroom.

The policy states that as soon as students enter the classroom, they will place their cell phones into a cell phone holder located near the teacher’s desk.

Once class begins, students will not be allowed to access them or charge them until the end of the period.

The policy was released a few weeks ago to generate conversation in the community: but it was officially presented at last night’s school board meeting.

According to Principal Carl Prescott, the policy will help teachers better educate their students from what has been a distraction in the past.

“The teachers really felt that the policy was needed. It wasn’t a big problem here at Jefferson County, but they felt like instruction time would be maximized if the students did not have their cell phones out,” said Prescott.

While parents and even former teachers say this is a great addition to improve learning, some students don’t completely agree.

“I don’t think it’s the best. I feel that it kind of limits, because when we go off into the real world and go to college, there’s no rules like that. But it does prepare you for strict type of rules that you’re gonna have to adjust to,” said rising junior Tamya Curry.

Although students won’t be able to use them in the classroom, there are a few designated times where access is allowed.

They will be prior to 8:25 AM while seated in the gym or cafeteria, in between classes, and during lunch period.

Students will be able to pick their phones up from the front office after 3:05 PM.

In the case of an emergency, the policy states to use the designated period for that time.

However, if action is needed sooner, Prescott says parents can call the front office, otherwise school officials will handle the matter at hand.

The policy also outlines consequences students will face if they don’t cooperate, which takes the form of three offenses.

The first offense will lead to the phone being taken away, a phone call to the parent, and In-School-Suspension for 1 day.

The second offense will be ISS for 2 days, and the third offense will be three days of ISS.

For any further offenses, the parent will be contacted, and the student will serve Out-Of-School -Suspension.

Prescott believes this will benefit the future of the school: and help students to do things “The Warrior Way”.

“Our motto here is ‘We’re One Warrior Nation’,” said Prescott. “We want to make this a cohesive environment for learning, for all students, a place where our teachers can teach, and a place for everyone to learn. So, we think we can best do that by taking out some of these distractions, and one is to start with the cell phones.”

Open house is scheduled for July 30th, and the first day of school for JCHS is August 2nd.