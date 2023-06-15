NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WJBF)- One of the CSRA’s most-beloved traditions will not happen next year. Border Bash will go on at least a one-year hiatus.

Border Bash usually happens the night before the Georgia-South Carolina football game and brings thousands of fans of both teams to our area.

But when the Southeastern Conference released its 2024 schedule last night, we learned that there will be no Georgia-South Carolina game, which means no Border Bash.

But for the Border Bash Foundation, the fact these teams won’t go head to head means more than just missing a football game.

“It seems the long-standing tradition of Georgia and Carolina football seems to be taking a year off,” said Joe Stevenson, a producer for the Border Bash Foundation.

You heard that right. Based on the 2024 SEC football schedule released last night, the Bulldogs and Gamecocks will not be playing each other in conference play for the first time since 1990.

But for Stevenson and the rest of the organization, this didn’t really come as a huge surprise.

“It wasn’t a huge surprise, I was a little surprised it was that quick though, because I wish we had a little more time,” said Stevenson.

Now with no game and no bash, the question is how this will impact local businesses in the area.

“There’s gonna be impacts across the board. I mean, there’s gonna be impacts in the outer communities, outside of Columbia or Athens or wherever the game is being played. So yeah, it’s a little sad, but it might just be a break for a year, who knows. We just don’t know what the future holds,” said Stevenson.

One of those organizations that works with the foundation is the hometown Augusta Green Jackets, who have hosted Border Bash for the last few years. One of their reps says despite the upcoming changes, further planning will need to take place.

“We know there’s a pretty good split of bulldogs and gamecocks fans here in North Augusta. So, we’re excited to continue to welcome fans of both of them to our ballpark. And as the circumstances change surrounding the schedules, we’ll be working with the Border Bash Foundation to see where we go from here,” said Nathan Strauss, Broadcast and Media Relations Intern with the team.

Stevenson also says with no Border Bash for 2024, they plan on going all out for this year’s event. The foundation will meet and make an announcement next month, and you can find more information from their website, borderbash.net.

Once we get more information, you will also find the update here at wjbf.com.