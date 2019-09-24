No action on Sheriff’s new west precinct

Augusta leaders are not ready to move forward with a new Sheriff’s Office Precinct, at least not yet.

The Sheriff’s office has an offer from the owners of the Publix Shopping Center near Augusta National to lease space there for dollar a year for he next five years to house deputies.

The city would need to spend 100 thousand dollars for furnishings and equipment.

But after talking about the lease in legal session this afternoon Commissioners voted to put off a final decision until their next commission meeting in October.