MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Georgia Department of Agriculture and McDuffie County have completed their investigations into allegations lodged against McDuffie County’s Animal Services division and found the allegations to be unfounded.

According to a county spokesperson, there was no evidence of any abuse or mistreatment of shelter animals in the county by either county or state agencies.

The only finding found were discrepancies between the county’s internal records and the records required to be transmitted electronically to the Department related to the intake and disposition of animals. Paper copies of files were in place, but some had not been uploaded by former staff into the state system.

For this, the Department was issued a $13,000 fine by the Georgia Department of Agriculture suspended for a two-year probationary period. If the county successfully completes the probationary period with no major violations, the fine will be forgiven.

The county also agreed to make at least $13,000 in repairs and improvements to the animal shelter facility and ensure that any future shelter employees will complete training. The county also pledges that they will roll out a new Animal Services Department that will include a fresh staff and a new supervising veterinarian.

