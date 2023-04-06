AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Nitro Extreme is coming to Augusta! This is a show for those looking for a thrilling experience during Masters week.

It features adrenaline rushing elements…speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts, and so much more.

From cars balancing on their sides while spinning, monster trucks going full throttle while tearing up the arena, and some of the most daring motorcycle jumps performed! These drivers promise to exceed your expectations. They are ready to maneuver these crazy vehicles and show off their skills.

The show will feature nearly 2 hours of entertainment full of heart racing excitement. Special souvenir items, such as T-shirts, will be available for purchase.

Catch it at the Augusta Mall:

April 6 – Thursday: 7:30pm

April 7 – Friday: 7:30pm

April 8 – Saturday: 4:30pm & 7:30pm

April 9 – Sunday: 2:30pm & 5:30pm

Tickets for this year’s shows can be purchased in advance through the website nitroextreme.com