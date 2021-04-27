Nine Richmond County School teachers awarded innovative mini grants by SRNS

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Nine Richmond County School System teachers have been awarded SRNS Innovative Teaching Mini Grants.

“Our schools and students are the real winners in the generosity of community partnerships that provide additional funding for projects to promote experiential learning,” says Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, RCSS Superintendent. “The SRNS Outreach Project has been vital in funding innovative projects for our teachers to enhance the content in our classrooms,” Bradshaw adds.

“These grants will allow educators to purchase equipment, supplies and resources to enhance their students’ performance in mathematics and science curricula,” says SRNS Education Outreach Program Coordinator Gladys A. Moore. “This year we received 126 applications and 78 grants ranging in the amounts of $500, $750 and $1000 will be awarded in May.”

Stephany Griffin, Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School Science Teacher, will receive $500 to develop meteorologists in the making for her 6th grade science class. The money will be used to buy a weather station and instruments and software for the class.

“I am so excited and thankful to receive the SRNS Innovative Teaching Mini Grant. This grant expands the capabilities of my students to gain hands-on experience collecting data, observing changes in the atmosphere, and predicting weather patterns and tides,” says Griffin.

The winning projects are below:

A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet – Why Do I Need to Know this Stuff? $1000 and A World in Motion $1000

Richmond County Technical Career Magnet – Gel Electrophoresis Kits $500; Light. Power. Electrochemistry in ACTION! $500; Meteorologists in the Making $500; and NON Kit Model Rocketry $1000.

Sue Reynolds Elementary School – Building Math Minds $500

Garrett Elementary School – Fun with Math $500 and Robotics and Relationships $500