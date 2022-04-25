AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Nine were arrested after Sheriff Richard Roundtree directed increased enforcement operations due to an increase in local gun violence. Sheriff Roundtree directed law enforcement agents to areas with increased gun violence.

Proactive crime suppression operations, road checks and narcotic operations were there focused areas over the weekend. This will continue for the foreseeable future in order to make Richmond County safer.

Richmond County Drug Investigation Units executed warrants to the following places:

1600 block of Luckey St.

1700 block of Meadow St.

2100 block of Sanders Rd.

2200 block of Walden Dr APT B

2600 block of Claymont Rd

1000 block of Country Place

500 block of Richmond Hill Rd Apartment 18

Below are the items seized during the search warrants:

51 lbs of Marijuana

42g of Cocaine

28 Alprazolam pills

9 Oxycodone Pills

5 Hydrocodone Pills

Glock 9MM pistol

2006 Mercedes R500

$14,306.00

The people arrested and their cahrges are as follows:

Daven Jackson (35yoa of Hephzibah, Ga): Trafficking Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime. Erica Willingham (34yoa of Augusta, Ga): Trafficking Marijuana and Possession of Alprazolam. Dameon Williams (37yoa of Augusta, Ga): Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Hydrocodone with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute. Tre’quon Williams (25yoa of Augusta, Ga): Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine with Intent and Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime. Mylaik Wimberly (21yoa of Augusta, Ga): Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime. Jabree Mears (21yoa of Augusta, Ga): Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute. Jacques Green (31yoa of Beech Island, SC): Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer (MISD) Roderick Bowers (19yoa of Hephzibah, Ga): Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute. Natoya Ware (37yoa of Augusta, Ga): Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Hydrocodone and Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute.