NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WJBF)- While some might be traveling out of town, thousands of people will be pouring into the CSRA for the Nike Peach Jam basketball tournament in North Augusta.

It’s the time of year when teen basketball players compete for one of the most coveted high school titles in the game— the Nike EYBL is happening right here at Riverview Park Activities Center this Independence Day.

“July 4th is typically a dead period, so to have eight thousand of our closest friends here in town and in the region– I think– is gonna be pretty great, not only for North Augusta, but I think the entire Augusta River Region,” North Augusta Parks Recreation Tourism Director Randy DuTaeu said.

DuTaeu says last year’s tournament brought in thousands of people from all over the country, and its impact on North Augusta and the surrounding area was large.

“The Augusta CVB recognized the city of North Augusta as one of their champion’s local economic impact, and the event ran in at about 19 million dollars in economic impact and that covers a broad swath of this region. It goes into Aiken, it goes into Columbia County, Augusta-Richmond County, and of course in North Augusta.”

DuTeau believes this year will be just a step up from last year.

“Last year we were able to come out of COVID and have a full tournament and had amazing crowds last year– was just a real thrill. So, I think that it’s gonna be bigger and better this year.”

He tells me this event is bigger than just games played– it’s a way for future professional careers.

“It’s all of the above. This is about celebrating these athletes and ultimately some of the athletes are gonna go home with a championship trophy and will be celebrated. But I think just having this competition here– just having such a great platform for these young players to just show off is absolutely amazing.”

The completion officially begins July 3rd and will go on all week long to see which team will walk away with some new hardware.