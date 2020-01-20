Nighttime lane closures return to I-20

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The rebuild I-20 Georgia state line bridges and road widening project will return Monday January, 20th causing single-lane closures in both directions.
A lane closures are listed below. The closures are dependent on work and weather and are subject to being postponed.
- Monday, Jan. 20, through Saturday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.: Right lane or shoulder closure on I-20 eastbound from just east of Riverwatch Parkway to the state line.
- Monday, Jan. 20, through Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.: Right lane or shoulder closure on I-20 westbound from the state line past the Georgia Welcome Center.