Nighttime lane closures return to I-20

CSRA News
Posted: / Updated:
Traffic Alert_53682

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The rebuild I-20 Georgia state line bridges and road widening project will return Monday January, 20th causing single-lane closures in both directions.

A lane closures are listed below. The closures are dependent on work and weather and are subject to being postponed.

  • Monday, Jan. 20, through Saturday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.: Right lane or shoulder closure on I-20 eastbound from just east of Riverwatch Parkway to the state line.
  • Monday, Jan. 20, through Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.: Right lane or shoulder closure on I-20 westbound from the state line past the Georgia Welcome Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories