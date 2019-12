AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Folks can enjoy lights lining the streets of downtown Aiken on December 12th.

The annual Night of 1,000 Lights will be held tonight starting at 6:00 p.m. on Laurens Street.

The free event lets people experience a unique shopping experience as shops stay open late.

Many will be offering holiday treats, drinks, and music for a festive evening out.