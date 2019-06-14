Nexstar founders day of caring 2019

In honor of our founders day, we have teamed up with women in unity here in Edgefield County to give snack backs to kids in the community who would otherwise go without in the summer months.

Ashley Flete:

Friday morning, some WJBF employees got together at television park to stuff lunch bags for some local kids.

each child will get a sandwich, some chips and a personal message written on the bag.

K1:

“It says you rock, make today a great day.”

K2:

“It’s your time to shine.”

Ashley Flete:

He says it was a message that was very fitting for him.

K2:

“It’ll help you in your everyday life.”

Ashley Flete:

Women In Unity is a nonprofit organization that has served Edgefield, South Carolina community since 2002.

The groups mission is to support positive change in the lives of disadvantaged children and families in the community by providing programs that will significantly improve their chance for success in school, in the workplace, and at home home.

Essie Nicholson/Founder:

“Some of them come back and they let me know how much they appriceate it, just like Kalvin. He struggled but her overcame his struggle so that means a lot.”

Ashley Flete:

Essie Nicholson is the founder of ‘Women In Unity’ she says these brown paper bags are more than just that, they are an answered prayer.

Essie Nicholson/Founder:

“Just to see their faces when they get food…it’s a joy.”

The kids have called it saying it’s really good. This was our project for our founder days of caring.