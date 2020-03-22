NewsChannel 6 breaks down Augusta Mayor’s mandate of restaurant, business closures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis held a press conference today.

He mandated businesses and entertainment venues be shut down under certain guidelines.

It’s the fate of social distancing that has everyone wondering ‘is it going to happen in our town?’

“Today we issue Executive Order 2020-005,” says Mayor Hardie Davis.

He announced at a press conference, where many businesses concerns came true.

“The closing of bars, gymnasiums and other indoor recreational facilities, and body care salons of all types that allow groups of 10 or more people to typically congregate,” says Mayor Davis.







Mandate signed by Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr.

In the last week, we’ve seen gyms live stream their workouts, as well as churches streaming their services in small groups. What does this mean for them?

“If you are assembling, that assemblage should not be more than 10 people. Clearly, should not be more than 10 people across the board,” says Mayor Davis.

At the press conference, our NewsChannel 6’s Jenna Kelley, asked, “and so these are shutting down just because you can’t control if it’s going to be over 10 or under 10?”

“That’s absolutely correct,” answered Mayor Davis.

So, to be clear, if you are a business owner or a pastor live streaming your services, if you abide by safe distancing and the under 10 people rule, that is okay.

NewsChannel 6’s Jenna Kelley also asked Mayor Davis about larger places, like the mall, that carry retail stores, which are not on the list.

He responded: “we again provided measures in here in terms of the square footage of a facility and to the degree that safe social distancing can be employed there then they should be fine.”

Here’s what’s still open: laundromats, banks, convenient and grocery stores, and restaurants with take out, curb side and delivery only.

Here is the list of businesses impacted and not impacted with this new mandate

“We have to be able to do commerce. People have to go out and purchase supplies, if we are going to disinfect our homes which is what the CDC is recommending we do every single day. You’ve got to be able to purchase those supplies. We have to be able to move out and do business in our city.”

This mandate is in place until April 4th… or until further notice.

For the full live stream: Augusta Mayor orders closure of bars, restaurants, other recreational facilities