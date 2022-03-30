AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After six months of major renovations, one of Augusta’s historic hotels reopened for Masters guests and local favorites.

The restaurant on the second floor of The Partridge Inn is the same place we all know and love. But there are a few additions and changes from the new furniture to the southern cuisine.

“To get back to more of a traditional look, to really make sure that we were using that historical aspect of The Partridge,” General Manager Holly White told NewsChannel 6 after a media tour of the renovated facility.

Walk into the The Partridge Inn, Augusta’s historic hotel on Walton Way, and you will see everything from new staff to new furniture. General Manager Holly White said the previous renovation was a bit too modern. Now, the site built in 1910 is going back to its roots.

“8595 Restaurant and Bar, which is our rebranded restaurant, that is taken because Augusta was the capital of the state of Georgia from 1785 to 1795,” White said.

Chef Thomas returns to the kitchen for a full menu of foods from almost every southern state and even some African themed plates. Alongside him, the pastry chef offers homemade biscuits, Bourbon pecan pie cheesecake, tea from Ubora and homemade strawberry shortcake.

The restaurant features a renovated bar, complete with places for you to charge your cell phone and hook your purse while enjoying new TVs and good company. Nearby, the veranda includes new places to sit and eat and will have live music too. Inside, all 143 guests rooms have new furniture and appliances along with special, partridge themed wallpaper and colors that give a nod to the old days.

“In the rooms you can see we have used certain greens and navies that were popular during the 1920s when the hotel was becoming big and popular and known throughout the U.S. So, we wanted to bring those touches in, as well as some different décor,” said Madalyn Neal, Director of Sales & Marketing, The Partridge Inn. “You can kind of see in the restaurant, even in the carpets in the hallways and in the rooms we have a little bit of an art deco dating back to the 1920s.”

Rooms also have hospitality stations versus closets, which offer places to hang clothing. Beds and couches are new and each room as well as a new 50″ or 55″ television. Instead of an iron and ironing board there are steamers and espresso machines.

Some rooms also have a balcony with a breathtaking view of the Garden City. Outside at the pool area, you will find new landscaping and patio furniture changes.

The Partridge Inn closed in September for what White says was a $10 million renovation project and reopened last week, just in time for Masters.

White added, “We’ve had some additional training and brought on some wonderful team members to make that happen and look forward to them providing that gracious, southern hospitality for our guests in the coming weeks and years.”

There are more changes coming, including a completely renovated rooftop, which will now include a restaurant and bar. It is newly named Six South after its location on the 6th floor and the hotel’s southern destination.

Neal added the hotel plans to keep it’s events going. So patrons can expect the famous brunches and more.

