AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A newly-elected Richmond County Board of Education member is dead.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirms to WJBF that District 6 member Tyrique Robinson was found at an apartment on Alexander Drive and pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. The cause of death is believed to be suicide.

Robinson ran unopposed for his seat in last week’s election and, at only 20 years old, was believed to be the youngest candidate to ever run for a Board of Education seat.

In a published report this week in The Augusta Press, a woman claiming to be Robinson’s mentor accused him of using her credit card for things she did not authorize.