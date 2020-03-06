Newest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills member Sutton Stracke hosts pop up shop benefiting Morris Museum of Art

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s the 27th Annual Morris Museum of Art Gala and many familiar faces will be there.

One Augusta local will soon be recognized from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. For the last 9 years, Sutton Stracke has visited her hometown and raised money for the Morris Museum. This year she’s back and it will be the first time she’s featuring pieces from her very own store.

Well, I think fashion is art. In an of itself, its maybe not a conceived idea of what art is but I think it is especially with designers and how they make clothes. I think the blending of art and fashion has always been important to me, so I love having all of these beautiful things around me…Having people come in, see it, celebrate it and then go to the museum.

It’s so fun to bring clothes to the ladies of Augusta that they won’t be able to find here. Everybody likes to be different in a small town because its so east to look all alike because you have such limited shopping. This is a fun way to kind of brighten things up and liven fashion up.

All of the proceeds from the Sutton pop up shop will go back to the Morris Museum of Art’s fundraiser.

You can click the link here for more information on The Morris Museum of Art Gala.