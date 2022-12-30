AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — With the start of a new year right around the corner, people are starting to think about the changes they’d like to make in 2023.

Is it really a new year without any resolutions? People all over the CSRA tell us what goals they plan on accomplishing this upcoming new year.

“It’s either happy birthday or rest in– rest in peace and stuff like that. So, in between your birthday and– living and dying in between– enjoy life,” Fontel Norman said.

One woman believes in setting goals year-round.

“But if you set those goals, you need to make sure you at least try to follow through on some of them, because some goals aren’t meant to be met,” Valerie said.

This year, Valerie’s New Year’s resolution is simple.

“To go to every restaurant– five-star restaurant– once a month to taste their food. Just a taster, just to get out, get away.”

But for others, their goals are a little more specific.

“Because I’m comfortable doing the things that I’m used to doing. So, my goal, this year, is to get uncomfortable and just grow in general– in life, in love, in just– especially in life,” Norman said.

Norman just wants to live life to the fullest.

“Get out more, experience– I’m from Augusta and I’m a creature of habit. So, I’m trying to break out of that comfort zone.”

Despite their difference in goals, the two friends just want to appreciate life for what it is.

“To be awake when the twelve o’clock hits *laughter* to make it to the new year,” both women said.

If you haven’t already, you still have one more day to stack your list high.