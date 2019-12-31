New year; new direction for James Brown statue?

This coming May will mark the 15th anniversary of the unveiling of the James Brown statue, a popular spot downtown, but will 20-20 will be the year that the city of Augusta takes the statue of the man known for getting down, and turn it around.

The James Brown statue was as decked out for the holidays, eady for another photograph.

“I work kinds of right over there from time to time you see people all the time taking pictures with the James Brown statue it’s pretty popular,” said Bianca Woodard.

“You’ve taken a picture?

“I have,” she said.

It was a site Bob Thorsen wanted to show his friend Mary who was visiting from Wisconsin.

“I said we’re going to see the high points of Augusta because she maybe on the road tomorrow and this is a good place,” he said.

They took a picture in front of the statue but that means the empty buildings on the other side of Broad Street show up in the background.

“That’s a little dilapidated they probably could do better with the backdrop,” said Woodard

“It is disappointing to see how those buildings look and you’re taking pictures and what not it should have a better facade up,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

On the other side of Broad Street is the Augusta Common which is well maintain, so wouldn’t that be a be better the background for pictures at the James Brown statue.

“I think the buildings are eventually going to be moved and changed but if we go to turning stuff around because we don’t like it we need to do something else I’m not for turning it around I’m for adding another statue,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

“That’s an excellent idea that is an excellent idea it takes away the importance of waiting for the future because we got it right there,” said Thoresen.

Using James Brown to attract tourists to the area will continue to be in Augusta’s plans but unless commissioners act those who come her to and take pictures will continue to take pictures of a statue with its back against that wall in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.