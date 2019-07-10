New X-Ray Machines draw commission criticism

Augusta Commissioners raising questions about Municipal Building security.

As we first reported The marshal’s Office to working with the administrator to get two new X-ray machines,

One will replace the existing machine, that is 18 years old.

The other is to help with the increase in traffic because Commissioners okayed screeening everyone entering the building.

But some commissioners are not happy because they were never told about spending almost 50 thousand dollars for the new machines.

“I wasn’t opposed I was just surprised by it and surprised by the request at the end of the day because not only that it came with additional staff as well potential additional staff as well that we have to deal with as well so we should have known,” says Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Despite the objections from some commissioners Marshal Ramone Lamkin says they’ve ordered a replacement for the existing machine.

He says the other machine is still going through the bidding process.