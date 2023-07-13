McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – McDuffie County Animal Services has a new director.

The county’s Community Development Director Jason Smith confirms Micayla McClain has been hired as the new director.

Her first day on the job will be July 17.

“A passionate animal advocate, she has worked at McCorkle Nurseries as a Plant Health Technician for the last seven years. Bringing Ms. McClain on board is the next logical step for McDuffie County Animal Services after the departure of Wendy Ivey. Ms. McClain was the consensus pick for the position (in large part because of her excitement and passion for the opportunity) before Mrs. Ivey entered the picture, and we were very happy when she quickly expressed interest in the position this time. Her focus will be opening our animal shelter using the groundwork of policies and procedures established by Mrs. Ivey.”

The previous director resigned last month.

Wendy Ivey’s last day as the director was Wednesday, June 28th.

Ivey was named the Animal Services Director in February after serving as the Director of Animal Services in Bullock County.

WJBF RELATED STORIES: