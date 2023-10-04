COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – During a meeting of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night, new laws regarding tattoo parlors and piercing salons were added to zoning ordinances after a unanimous vote by commissioners.

The new laws, adopted Tuesday, state that no newly proposed tattoo parlors will be permitted within one mile of an existing tattoo parlor and other facilities that perform body art and/or piercing.

All pre-existing tattoo and body art facilities are grandfathered in, though, and will not be subject to the new zoning ordinances, according to a spokesperson for the Columbia County government.

All applications for tattoo and body art facilities have been on hold since a freeze was put on zoning applicants for businesses providing those services in early June 2023.

The new zoning laws are active, immediately.