New surf and turf restaurant opening soon in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new restaurant will open it’s doors soon in downtown Augusta.

It’s still a work in progress but the owner of Broad Street Bully’s Grill hopes to open next month. It’s next to the old Sprint food store near the Augusta Common.

The restaurant will serve surf and turf. All the meats will be cooked outside on a charcoal grill rather than in the kitchen. The owner saved up for ten years now he’s finally living his dream.

Antoine Williamson said, “It’s going to be seven days a week and on the weekend I’m going to be open 24 hours on Friday and Saturday. I want to give a new destination for people who want to get late-night food. Think people are just tired of Waffle House, Huddle House. They can come get something different.”

Williamson added he’s hired a chef and before long he’ll be looking to hire more staff.