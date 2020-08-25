New site for Aiken Steeplechase moves forward

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken’s steeplechase is on the move. At the intersection of Rudy Mason Parkway and Old Wagener Road is the newly planned site for the big event.

“It’s not only a great opportunity to expand an Aiken tradition with the steeplechase, but it also gives their partner, the Horse Park, a chance to expand their programs and their activities,” said Mayor Rick Osbon.

The Aiken City Council voted in approval to annex property into the city limits. It’s more than 140 acres.

The Aiken Steeplechase Association plans to build a new track, tower, stables, and many more amenities. In a letter, Palmetto Environmental Counsultanting found the property does not classify as a wetland.

The Aiken City Council’s move to bring the property into their neck of the woods comes after they voted earlier this year to give $1 million to the Steeplechase Association.

“We do appreciate the Aiken Steeplechase looking to stay within the radius close to our downtown. I mean, it’s an Aiken event and we’re just very excited now we can the track is going to be in the city limits because of this annexation,” said Mayor Osbon.

Although this fall’s steeplechase in Aiken is canceled because of COVID-19, it is hoped to host one next March.