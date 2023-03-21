THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — The City of Thomson recently added their historic football history to the community’s entry signs.

According to a spokesperson for McDuffie County Government, 11 sets of signs honoring the city’s football legacy have been placed around the county to welcome visitors and residents.

The new signs honor pro football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy and the Thomson High School Bulldogs’ six state football championships.

Guy, born in Swainsboro, GA, played football at Thomson High School and went on to be named an NFL All-time Punter. He was the first ever punter drafted into the NFL, and played for the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders from 1973 to 1986. Guy passed away November 3, 2022 at age 72.

City Council members approved the updated signs, which were an initiative of Thomson Mayor Kenneth Usry, earlier this year.