AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Second Judicial District has a new solicitor.

Bill Weeks was sworn in Wednesday at the Aiken County Judicial Center after former solicitor Strom Thurmond, Jr. announced that he would not be seeking reelection.

The chief prosecutor’s reach is Aiken, Bamberg, and Barnwell Counties.

The Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office has nearly 50 employees.